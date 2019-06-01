B’ham police investigating Friday night homicide in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the West Precinct Friday night.
According to authorities, at around 9:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Ensley Avenue after the Shot Spotter recognized shots fired in the area. While approaching the area, reports came in that a person was down.
When the police arrived, they located an unresponsive victim on the ground outside of a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they do not have a motive at this time, but that they do have a person if interest they are questioning at this time.
Authorities are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-245-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.