Adamsville PD need your help identifying robbery suspect

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives need your help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store clerk at gun point.
It happened in the middle of the afternoon at the Mosley Mart in Adamsville on Union Grove Road last week.
Crime Stoppers tell us the clerk went outside for a quick break.
That's when the gunman pointed a gun at her and ordered her to go back inside and empty the cash register.
You can’t see him well, but you can hear him.
"We're hoping someone will recognize his voice, will know who this guy is, and will be able to help out the detectives," said James Davis with Crime Stoppers.
If you recognize that voice, you’re asked to call Adamsville Police or Crime Stoppers.
