WWII veteran departs from B’ham airport for tour to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A true American left the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Friday morning to tour a place he visited for the first time 75 years ago.
WWII veteran Bradford C. Freeman served as a member of Easy Company of the United States Army’s 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.
Freeman was born September 4, 1924, in Artesia, Miss., the seventh of eight children, to Irving Julius and Ollie Clara Freeman. He worked on the farm at an early age and graduated from high school in 1942.
Freeman joined the US army on December 12, 1942. He volunteered for the paratroopers after basic training. He parachuted into Normandy shortly after midnight on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
He returned home in December 1945.
Freeman with his neighbor Mike Wallace, will spend the next 11 days visiting different places in France to honor the 75thcommemoration of D-Day.
While serving in WWII, Freeman was also a member of the original “Band of Brothers.”
