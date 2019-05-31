Will we see fewer mosquitoes because it’s so dry?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The guys at Stark Exterminators are out spraying for mosquitoes. That’s because even though you might not be seeing as many in this dry spell, some are still there.
“The aedes aegypti, which is a really prominent mosquito we have here, really likes the wet humid conditions. They can breed in little small cups of water, or even a bottle cap around the house. So it’s detrimental to them when it’s hot and dry,” said Clint Hester, Stark Exterminators.
However, Hester adds that’s just one species found in Alabama. “You may have less mosquitoes, but you’re going to see more disease carrying mosquitoes,” he said.
Hester says some of those types of species tend to thrive in the hot dry conditions we’re seeing right now. “The bites are more of a danger,” he said.
That’s not to say we’re going to see a large outbreak of mosquito borne illnesses, but it is a good reason to take those preventive steps and of course use bug spray when you’re outside.
"As hot as it is, people forget about reapplying after they have sweated and wiped it all off. You need to reapply it. And then having the preventative measures done if you can around your property,” said Hester.
