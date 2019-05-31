Valley woman dies after being struck by falling tree branch

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) -A Valley woman has passed away after being struck by a falling tree limb on Thursday afternoon, According to the Valley Police Department.
On Thursday, at approximately 2:30 pm., officers of the Valley Police Department along with the East Alabama Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Church Street in reference to a woman being struck by a falling limb.
Upon arrival, first responders found 31-year-old Erendira Castillo Hernandez being held by her husband, Roberto Perez. She appeared to have been struck by the falling limb.
EMS personnel began treating Hernandez while officers spoke with Perez about what had happened.
Perez stated that they and their three children were getting into their vehicle to leave when a large limb fell from the tree above them, striking Hernandez in the head and upper body.
Police say Hernandez was transported to the EAMC-Lanier hospital where she was pronounced dead because of her injuries.
