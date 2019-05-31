Two people in Florida arrested for leaving a pig in a hot car

“At this point, an hour since I made the video, since I’ve made the video, the pig is in here and he’s foaming at the mouth," Miranda Lamendola, who called the police said. "When he foamed at the mouth, I was freaking out. At first I actually thought he was throwing up, but no he was foaming. He was shaking and that’s when I turned to the cop and said he is foaming at the mouth. Can you please break the window?”