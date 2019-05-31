Tuscaloosa road project update

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and the West Alabama Rural Planning Organization held a public meeting in Northport Thursday.
WBRC learned an interstate improvement project is ahead of schedule and work in downtown Tuscaloosa should be finished by early 2020 at the latest.
The interstate improvement project on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa is three months ahead of schedule.
Roadwork between the McFarland Boulevard and the Buttermilk Road Exit include adding a third lane and replacing two bridges
ALDOT Engineer David Kemp said crews got started early enough to avoid weather delays.
Work on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and South in downtown Tuscaloosa started slow, but it’s picking up the pace now.
They replaced utilities that were nearly 100 years old. Now they’re at a point where things will move faster in June.
"I know it’s a headache while it’s going on. But we are getting to the milestone where we can now begin to swap the sides we are working on and that should go faster,” Kemp added.
Road work on Lurleen Wallace should be finished between the end or 2019 and early 2020 according to Kemp.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.