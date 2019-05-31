Stay hydrated and start early this busy, hot weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Party goers need to be careful this weekend - it’s going to be hot and busy.
There will be a lot of people turning out for the Alabaster CityFest. In Birmingham, there is Slicefest in Lakeview. Then you will have Rock the South up in Cuilman. That’s a lot of activity.
“The biggest thing is stay hydrated. It’s going to be a drink enough to get you through situation.” Bryan Combs, Director Nurse Practitioner Pathways at the School of Nursing at UAB said.
Water is certainly at the top of the list. But, people may work in their yards and then go out to various events. You may be sweating a lot, so water may not be enough to replace the loss of needed mineral.
“Keep in mind, it’s not just water. You are doing a lot of work in the morning and you are sweating, you are losing electrolytes. Potassium, that kind of stuff. You want to replace that as best you can,” said Combs.
That means drinking sport drinks or drinks with electrolytes to replace the loss of important minerals.
Another key - start early to get ready. “If you know you are going to have a busy weekend or a busy event. The sooner the better. The day before is you start drinking water staying hydrated and the day of an event,” Combs said.
Combs said alcohol, tea, and soft drinks will not count toward hydration. Pace yourself and watch your condition. “If you start sweating. If you are someone who sweats, you realize you are doing so, that is when you know you have a problem,” Combs said.
Other tips you are in trouble: A rapid heart beat and you feel fatigue. Have fun out there, but be safe.
