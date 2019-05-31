K&J’s Elegant Pastries: Strawberry Shortcake Taco

Ingredients:
Taco
One bag of Carnival King Waffle cone Mix
Water
Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream
Pound cake pieces
Fresh strawberries
Strawberry syrup
Strawberry Shortcake Crunch
Whipped cream
Directions:
Add 16 oz of waffle cone mix to 8 oz of water
Place the mixture onto the waffle cone maker and also to cook 2 minutes.
Place the cone onto a taco shaped to dry and allow to cool.
Add 3 small scoops of ice cream
Add pound cake strawberry and crunch
Top with whipped cream and strawberry syrup
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.