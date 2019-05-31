K&J’s Elegant Pastries: Strawberry Shortcake Taco

May 31, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:40 AM

Ingredients:

Taco

One bag of Carnival King Waffle cone Mix

Water

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream

Pound cake pieces

Fresh strawberries

Strawberry syrup

Strawberry Shortcake Crunch

Whipped cream

Directions:

Add 16 oz of waffle cone mix to 8 oz of water

Place the mixture onto the waffle cone maker and also to cook 2 minutes.

Place the cone onto a taco shaped to dry and allow to cool.

Add 3 small scoops of ice cream

Add pound cake strawberry and crunch

Top with whipped cream and strawberry syrup

