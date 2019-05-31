Kingwood Christian School closing after 40 years

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - After 40 years, Kingwood Christian School in Alabaster is closing.
"This is not a decision that was taken lightly; rather, this decision was only made after extensive efforts to increase enrollment over time,” said Ruth Gray, headmaster of KCS.
KCS was established in 1979 as an outreach of First Assembly of God, now known as Kingwood Church, according to press release.
The operations of Kingwood Church and the Kingwood Christian Child Development Center, which provides nursery and preschool services, will continue with no changes.
We spoke with the pastor at Kingwood Church who says the school has been declining over the last few years. The church hired a consulting firm to help with growth. As of Friday, they only had about 220 students and they needed 320 to start school in August.
Pastor Jay West believes the low enrollment could be due to factors out of their control. “There are more educational options that did not exist then, there is home-schooled networks, co-ops, charter schools, and a growing number of public schools that are excelling in a way that I think it’s good for our community, but it just creates more competition,” West explained.
Parents and students are sad that this chapter has come to an end.
“There has always been a real rich family atmosphere about the school and people are sad because they are losing this relationship and that connection and environment that fostered and nurtured so many people,” Pastor West explained.
