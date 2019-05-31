Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. wants name to stay on UA law school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Today we asked one of the University of Alabama’s largest donors, why he’s upset about the state’s abortion law.
"I look at it and think your state is full of (expletive),” Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. said. “If Roe v. Wade is so (expletive) important that you’ve got to bring law after law after law, why wasn’t it important two years ago?”
Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. is encouraging students to boycott UA and calling for businesses to boycott the state.
"How do students learn? Which law? The state or the federal? The sad thing is the students are reading something they say is the law but the legislature winks when they pass it. And now it’s going to be shot down,” Culverhouse said.
Last year, Culverhouse donated over $20 million to UA’s law school to help expand the school, add new programs, and provide scholarships for law students.
Recently, Culverhouse asked for $10 million to be returned to him citing numerous demands about the operations of the law school. He says enrollment should be higher.
"My discussions with the dean was to grow the law school and that was what the money would be used for; scholarships. But the dean was not doing that and he didn’t tell me,” Culverhouse said.
At least one board of trustee member is recommending that all of Culverhouse’s over $21 million donation be returned to him and to take Culverhouse’s name off the law school.
"Quite frankly instead of having people who do nothing, you should be proud to have my name on that damn law school. Give me Liberty or give me death. I come back to Alabama, I’ll know which one I’ll get,” Culverhouse added.
In a statement, the UA System said "None of the issues between the Law school and Mr. Culverhouse had anything to do with the passage of legislation in which the University had no role. Donors may not dictate University administration."
UA says none of Culverhouse’s money has been spent. Culverhouse tells us no one at the university has called him saying they plan on giving the money back to him. We’re told the board of trustees could make a decision about this situation next week.
