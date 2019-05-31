Guide to watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 with the American Outlaws

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Who’s ready for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019?
It’s been four long years since the U.S. Women’s National Team hoisted the cup in Canada, but the Red, White and Blue will start their hopeful quest to repeat as champions.
If you’re you’re looking for something fun to do in the Magic City for matches, why not watch with U.S. soccer’s premier fans, the American Outlaws?
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Women’s World Cup and Birmingham’s chapter of the American Outlaws.
The American Outlaws are the national support group for the U.S. national soccer teams. There are more than 30,000 members and 200 chapters around the world.
The Birmingham chapter of the American Outlaws was established in 2013 and has provided the ultimate viewing experience for U.S. soccer matches since.
“At first it can be a little intimidating because there are a lot people drinking beer and there is a lot going on and a lot of noise, but what you’ll find is we’re a super inviting group," said Outlaws member Ballard Jones. “I mean, the first thing I do when I find out someone watches U.S. soccer is tell them to come watch with us."
In Alabama, there are also chapters in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery. Each chapter has a logo, a home bar where they watch matches and a chapter number (Birmingham is Chapter #83). Most chapters also have scarves unique to their cities. You can learn more about eligibility for starting a chapter by clicking here.
AO Birmingham’s home bar is Good People Brewing Co. It is located at 114 14th Street South in Birmingham, right across the street from Regions Field and adjacent to Railroad Park.
With France hosting the Women’s World Cup, match times aren’t the most attractive - unless you love leaving work early!
The defending champions are in Group F with Sweden, Thailand and Chile. Below is the USWNT schedule for group play:
June 11 - USWNT vs. Thailand (2 p.m.)
June 16 - USWNT vs. Chile (11 a.m.)
June 20 - USWNT vs. Sweden (2 p.m.)
Round of 16 matches will be played June 22-25, the quarterfinals will be June 27-29 and the semifinals are July 2-3. The third-place match is July 6 and championship match is July 7.
Do you love America? Do you like feeling like a winner?
If you answered yes to either of these questions, the U.S. women’s national team is for you!
To keep it simple, USWNT is one of the best teams in the world. Not only is the U.S. the defending champion, there’s also no other country that has won three Women’s World Cups. What’s more, the U.S. has not finished worst than third in the tournament’s short history.
Saying that, the deep talent pool in women’s international soccer makes possibly winning this year’s tournament anything but a sure thing. It should be a fun ride regardless of outcome.
If you’re familiar with the 2015 team, you’ll recognize many of the stars that led the U.S. to an 8-0 victory against Haiti here in Birmingham in Sept. 2015 on a victory tour following the Women’s World Cup. Some of those big names include Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Ali Krieger and Tobin Heath.
If you love watching games with the Outlaws, why not become an Outlaw?
You can join “the greatest soccer community in America” with a one-year member for $25. By joining, you receive a t-shirt, Outlaw “U.S. Soccer Flag” bandana and other benefits. You can learn more about memberships by clicking here.
