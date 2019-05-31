Gadsden to start Summer Nutrition Program Monday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden rolls out its summer nutrition program Monday.
The city will serve hot meals for breakfast and lunch, as well as afternoon snacks, for children of all socioeconomic levels.
They'll be served at 29 sites throughout the city--at schools, churches, community centers, public housing communities, even the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA. In some cases there are multiple sites in the same neighborhood, since so many of the children might be transportation challenged.
The meals will be served five days a week since school will be out and the children being served won’t have access to regular school lunches.
"I know from experience that there are children in school, where lunch is the only hot, good meal, that they get every day. So, they don't have that opportunity during the summer. So this really fills a need," says Shane Ellison, the administrative assistant to Gadsden's mayor.
The meals will be administered by the Parks and Recreation Department and are made possible by a grant from the Alabama Department of Education.
They will be offered at the following sites until July 31:
Abundant Life Center
Adams Elementary School
Antioch Baptist Church
Boys & Girls Club
Campbell Court
Carver Gym
Carver Village
Colley Homes
East Gadsden Community Center
Emma Sansom Middle School
Emma Sansom Homes
Floyd Elementary School
Gadsden Middle School
Gadsden City High School (2 sites)
Gadsden Public Library-Main Branch
Gadsden Public Library-East Gadsden Branch
Gateway Village
Litchfield Middle School
Mitchell Community Center
New Canaan Baptist Church
Parent Center
SPAN
Starnes Park
Striplin Elementary School
Thompson Community Ctr
Walnut Park Com Ctr
Wills Creek Baptist
YMCA
