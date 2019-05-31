Gadsden to start Summer Nutrition Program Monday

By Dixon Hayes | May 31, 2019 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 4:52 PM

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden rolls out its summer nutrition program Monday.

The city will serve hot meals for breakfast and lunch, as well as afternoon snacks, for children of all socioeconomic levels.

They'll be served at 29 sites throughout the city--at schools, churches, community centers, public housing communities, even the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA. In some cases there are multiple sites in the same neighborhood, since so many of the children might be transportation challenged.

The meals will be served five days a week since school will be out and the children being served won’t have access to regular school lunches.

"I know from experience that there are children in school, where lunch is the only hot, good meal, that they get every day. So, they don't have that opportunity during the summer. So this really fills a need," says Shane Ellison, the administrative assistant to Gadsden's mayor.

The meals will be administered by the Parks and Recreation Department and are made possible by a grant from the Alabama Department of Education.

They will be offered at the following sites until July 31:

Abundant Life Center

Adams Elementary School

Antioch Baptist Church

Boys & Girls Club

Campbell Court

Carver Gym

Carver Village

Colley Homes

East Gadsden Community Center

Emma Sansom Middle School

Emma Sansom Homes

Floyd Elementary School

Gadsden Middle School

Gadsden City High School (2 sites)

Gadsden Public Library-Main Branch

Gadsden Public Library-East Gadsden Branch

Gateway Village

Litchfield Middle School

Mitchell Community Center

New Canaan Baptist Church

Parent Center

SPAN

Starnes Park

Striplin Elementary School

Thompson Community Ctr

Walnut Park Com Ctr

Wills Creek Baptist

YMCA

