Federal hearing Friday on CBD products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration held a hearing Friday about the safety of cannabis related products including CBD.
Near To Me CBD store has been open in Southside for about three weeks. Their customers are looking for help with a variety of issues. “We have people of all ages. However, most of our customers are going to be older. They are looking for pain relief, sleep aide, help with their stress,” John Parker, managing partner, said.
Some CBD products are in liquid form - others are like a lotion to ease muscle and pain relief. Parker said he welcomes the federal hearing.
“The FDA’s job is inherently to take care of American people with their best interest in health in mind. Of course that’s a good thing,” Parker said.
“It’s an important step to preserve the product’s safety. Products are not investigated now. They are not evaluated for impurities. We don’t have science to back up reports of benefits,” said Dr. Shannon Murphy, a pediatrician in Birmingham
Parker agreed. He has all of his products tested by a third party and he says there are some companies he doesn’t trust. But the managing partner of Near to Me CBD has concerns about FDA regulations.
“If regulation comes about and you have to have a prescription, the pharmaceutical companies will be charging an arm and a leg for something that doesn’t require that,” Parker said.
Parker’s concerns about FDA regulations includes cost and availability. He has no problem with being more transparent and ensuring the products are safe.
