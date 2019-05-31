FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb late next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cooler and drier weather is expected Friday night with dew points in the 50s and temperatures in the mid 60s.
A dry and pleasant weekend ahead! If you plan on attending the Alabaster CityFest on Saturday, the weather is looking wonderful. Humidity levels will be comfortable and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. The northwest breeze will also add to the more refreshing feel to the air. Sunday looks a little warmer but still fairly comfortable.
The weather looks dry through Wednesday and so you'll have to continue to water the lawn and garden. The pattern looks to change towards the end of the week and into next weekend and data suggests higher rain chances.
