Ducks killed in one Alabaster neighborhood has some concerned about speeders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabaster neighbors are fed up. They tell us drivers are speeding down their street, some have even hit and killed animals.
And now, neighbors say they’re worried the next victim might be a child.
Scottye Bryant lives in the Scottsdale subdivision in Alabaster.
City officials tell us a lot of drivers cut through her neighborhood to avoid Highway 119 congestion.
But Bryant says with all that traffic comes speeders who can’t even slow down for ducks.
And with summer coming around, she's worried about kids walking down her street to the neighborhood pool.
“It’s going to be a child next time, it’s going to be an adult next time,” Bryant said. “Anybody could be out in the street and a car comes through really fast and hits them.”
City council president Scott Brakefield says they’re aware of the concern. The city has increased patrols and will set up a speed detection device Friday for two weeks to collect data.
