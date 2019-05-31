Bill would outlaw slow left lane driving in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s so-called Anti-Road Rage Act has passed the legislature, but it hasn’t been signed into law by the governor, yet.
WBRC spoke to drivers who hope it does some good, provided law enforcement polices it correctly.
“Sometimes you can’t get away from people,” Allen Rodgers told us.
He thinks Alabama is closer to having a law that could make it harder for some acts of road rage to happen.
"They’re going to continue to try to run you down, run you off the road. Might even pull a gun out, start shooting at you. Unless you’re protecting yourself, you don’t have a lot of protection,” Rodgers continued.
The bill would stop drivers from staying in the passing lane on the interstate for more than a mile and a half without passing another car.
We reached out to several west Alabama police agencies about how they would enforce the new law. They said they either didn’t know enough about it or would wait until it was signed into law before commenting.
Concerned drivers offered their own opinion.
“That's hard to manage. I don't know how they might do that,” William McQueary wondered.
“I think law enforcement could maybe even possibly get some drones up. A lot cheaper than helicopters and an eye in the sky would help,” Rodgers thought.
The bill would have some exceptions to staying in the left lane without passing like driving through a construction zone, bad weather and traffic congestion.
