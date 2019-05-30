“All of you should be ashamed”: Family of JPD officer who killed self over accusation of teen’s rape says he was a good man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Jackson Police Officer James Hollins says their son was a good man and is calling out attorney Lisa Ross for lying after the officer committed suicide amid rape allegations.
According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, the 29-year-old officer shot himself on I-220 Monday afternoon after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.
According to the child’s attorney, Ross, the 15-year-old was approached by Hollins and befriended. She added that the incidents took place several times a week over the six month period and there are several sexually explicit videos of the officer with the minor in the back of his patrol car.
The teen’s mother caught onto the misconduct and the family and Ross reported it to the police chief last weekend.
Hollins’ father and stepmother posted on social media in the days after the incident, saying their son was one of the best police officers that JPD ever had, that he was a veteran, a great daddy and was about to be married.
“James, a good man and a great father and someone who fought for each of you as Americans, was devastated when he found out she was 16! He had no idea she was not an adult! And after he found out he could not live with himself nor bear the thought that he might be found guilty in spite of what he knew to be true about this situation. He could not bear the thought that he might not be able to be a police officer anymore. All he ever wanted to be was an officer. He loved protecting people. He loved serving. And he could not bear the thought that this mistake might cost him his family," they wrote on Facebook.
The family claims that Hollins met the teenager outside of a 21 and over club in Jackson and that he had no idea she was underage.
“He made a mistake as young people do by allowing himself to be seduced by a woman (as she claimed and appeared to be when he met her as she was leaving from a 21+ club). This wasn’t going on for 6 months!" the family continued. "This 16 year old (NOT 15, lying lawyer Lisa Ross!) has a fake ID, a fake name, and not a single one of you would have questioned whether she was of age!”
The family said that they believe the negative social media attention and negative assumptions was what drove him to kill himself.
“He was too distraught after seeing all the hate and ignorant comments from people calling him a pedophile, a child molester, a predator, and a rapist. He was none of those!”
The family also said in the post that they blame the teen’s attorney Ross for spreading misinformation about their son saying, “she wants to manipulate the system for her own personal gain”.
