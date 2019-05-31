Alabaster CityFest brings family fun, economic impact

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people from our area will be heading to Alabaster CityFest this weekend.
Lot of vendors and tents are being set up ahead of the festival. And there will be a lot of fun things for the kids. The day will start out with a car show. Live music starts at 2 p.m. and the last act, Easton Corbin, starts at 9 p.m.
Brain Binzer, the Alabaster City Administrator, says it attracts thousands of people and has a great economic impact for the city.
“People may not come into town and see all the neat things that are going on. We are going to showcase the high school that is where the event is going to be at and so people may not know that we have a brand new high school that was built last year,” Binzer explains.
“This is a real show piece for the city so maybe folks from different parts of Birmingham or even outside of Birmingham will come into our town,” he continues.
A lot of people coming to town will be stopping at restaurants, getting gas, and staying in hotels and that always brings money into the city.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.