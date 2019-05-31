Alabama softball ‘still have a lot to prove’ in WCWS

Oklahoma City, Okla. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide will play Florida on Saturday in an elimination game in the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Alabama lost to number one seed Oklahoma 3-2 Thursday night in the opening round. “Some of them are still disappointed obviously, but this is a new group, they are very resilient, that’s been our thing all year long, they’ve been gritty, and I think they still want to play, which is a cool thing,” said Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy.
This is the fifth time the Tide and Gators will play this season. Alabama leads the series 3-1.
Alabama vs. Florida - Saturday 1:30 p.m.
