Ala. State Rep. Jimmy Martin dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Representative Jimmy Martin has died.
According to State Auditor Jim Ziegler, Martin, R-District 42, passed away Friday morning.
The Martin Funeral Home in Clanton, which Martin co-owned with his siblings, posted about his death:
“Dad, Jimmy Martin, went to be with our Heavenly Father early this morning. He is healed, which is exactly what we have been praying for! We just made it home, so we will let everyone know the arrangements later today. Please continue to pray for our family as we go through these next several days. We love and appreciate All the love and prayers our family and friends have surrounded us with! Blessed!”
Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags to be flown at half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex and in Autauga and Chilton counties to honor Martin.
“Early this morning, state Representative Jimmy Martin lost his battle to cancer. Alabama has truly lost a good man and statesman. His many years of service to the people of Autauga and Chilton counties have made a lasting impact on the future of the entire state. As we enter in the final moments of this Legislative Session, let us remember the contributions that Representative Martin made throughout his tenure. His presence in the Alabama House of Representatives will be greatly missed. I offer my prayers to his family during this difficult time of loss.” Ivey said.
Upon learning of the passing of Martin, Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, released the following statement on behalf of the members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus:
“The members of the House Republican Caucus are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Rep. Jimmy Martin, but we are buoyed by the knowledge that he is free of his cancer and reaping God’s promised reward for a life well-lived.
Because of the institutional knowledge that resulted from his 17 years as a member of the House, Jimmy was a great resource for all of us to call upon, but more valuable than his knowledge were the smiles, pats on the back, and words of encouragement that he constantly offered to House members on both sides of the aisle.
All of us will miss Jimmy’s reassuring presence, and his constituents will miss the leadership and devoted service he provided to them in the committee rooms, corridors, and chambers of the Alabama State House . Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family he leaves behind as we offer prayers for their solace and comfort.”
Martin was elected to office in 2014. He also served District 42 between 1998 and 2010.
