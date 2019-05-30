Watering lawns in the heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The temperature will continue to be in the 90’s this week and next. Homeowners are worried about their investment into their lawns.
The Executive Director of Aldridge Gardens, Rip Weaver, has some advice. Water your lawns, but water smartly and do it the right way.
Weaver suggests watering about three times a week from 3 a-m to 7 a-m. Watering overnight could lead to mold or other issues. Watering around noon or in the afternoon could lead to evaporation. You want to be sure your grass gets a good soaking.
’You need to water deeply and not frequently. You need to water deeply because you want the root system to go down as far as possible. When you water for a short time the root system stays at the soil level and drys out faster that way.” Weaver said.
If you are installing new grass you may want to hold off for about ten days to allow the heat to moderate.
