VIDEO: S.C. teacher passes Beyonce’ ‘dance exam’ soon after student gets perfect score on test

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway Middle School teacher passed his test shortly after one of his students passed hers.
Their exams couldn’t have been more different.
Teacher Terrance Bradley showed off his dance moves alongside eighth-grader MyAngel Johnson in the middle of his classroom. The 50-second clip shows the two displaying some impressive steps to Beyonce’s Before I Let Go.
“She made a perfect score on her EOC exam and decided to give me a dance exam. I passed,” Bradley said.
Johnson not only struck a chord with Mr. Bradley but the entire staff at CMS.
“She is an 8th grader and we will miss her dearly,” Principal Regina Treadwell Pertell said via email.
The End of Course program is a statewide assessment initiative of EOC tests for gateway courses awarded units of credit in English, language arts, math, science and social studies, according to information from the S.C. Department of Education.
“The EOCEP encourages instruction in the specific academic standards for the courses, encourages student achievement, and documents the level of students’ mastery of the academic standards,” according to the SCDE.
