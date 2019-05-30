Trussville police posting alleged shoplifters’ mugshots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thinking about shoplifting in Trussville? Think again.
Police are now posting mugshots on their Facebook page of people accused of the crime.
"For those that are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal, it’s important to know that your picture could end up on social media. Don’t do it, it’s NOT worth it,” the department said in its Facebook post.
So far the mugshots posted are people who live outside the city limits.
However, police say that’s just by the coincidence. They add anyone who is caught shoplifting, who lives in or out of Trussville, and who meets their social media posting requirements will end up on the internet.
They’re hoping this will help cut down on shoplifting in the city.
