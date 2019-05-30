Pelham City Council considers three solutions for city hall mold

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham City Council is considering three options when it comes to resolving city hall mold issues.
The price tag to fix the problem starts at around $1 million and goes up from there.
Councilor Ron Scott is on the Pelham City Council and he says the council has a lot to consider. “Those are unbudgeted at this time, so we would have to look at a long-term solution,” Scott explains. “Plan what we can afford to do and what we really need to do.”
The cheapest option is to simply fix the leaking roof, HVAC system, and foundation issues which are causing the mold. The second option would be fix the mold issue and renovate the main floor of city hall and that would cost $1.6 - $1.8 million. The third option is to start from scratch, which would cost anywhere from $5 to $8 million.
“Is it worth the cost to rebuild or can the renovations at approximately $1 million plus will it do the job that we need to do as far as getting rid of the mold and the asbestos and creating a layout that is a functional city hall not only for residents but the employees that work there every day?” Scott explains.
Some also fear that with a 40-year-old building mold might come up again and continue to be an issue which might cost more in the long run.
Council Scott says he expects heavy discussion about it at next council meeting and hopes the council is able to make a decision in the next thirty days so that work can start.
