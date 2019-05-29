Memphis man sentenced to federal prison for urinating on Kellogg’s assembly line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to federal prison for tampering with consumer products, according to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.
Gregory Stanton, 49, worked at the Kellogg’s Memphis distribution facility in 2014. He recorded himself urinating on the production line at the plant, then uploaded the video to the internet in 2016.
On September 11, 2018, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Stanton for tainting consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury to the business of any person.
On May 24, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Stanton to 10 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay $10,000 in restitution.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "American citizens and consumers rely upon food manufacturers engaged in interstate commerce to provide them with safe and consistent products. Unfortunately, this defendant betrayed that trust by tampering with and tainting food products. We commend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their investigation in this matter, and we are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for his criminal conduct."
"Americans expect and deserve the highest standards of food safety and wholesomeness, and the integrity of the U.S. food supply is too important to be thwarted by the illicit acts of any individual," said Acting Special Agent in Charge H. Peter Kuehl, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Miami Field Office. "FDA remains fully committed to the vigorous prosecution of criminals who tamper with or taint the U.S. food supply in any manner."
It’s unclear what prompted Stanton to urinate on the line or to film and share the act. The company and workers union were involved in a labor dispute at the time.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.