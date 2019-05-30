Heat and dry weather impact on roads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As above average weather hits Alabama, some are asking about the impact on our roadways.
In the last two days there have been reports of sinkholes. Thursday the city of Adamsville reported a county road on Dogwood Road. Wednesday there was a sinkhole on 4th Avenue South.
Jefferson County Deputy Manager Cal Merkert oversees roads. Merkert said the sinkhole outside of Adamsville was due to a broken storm drain pipe and county work crews are working to fix it.
Merkert said it not the heat that causes the most damage to roads but excessive rain.
“Dry weather and heat is good for roads. We are trying to catch up from a lot of rain this winter. So we need it to be dry to pave and patch correctly and the heat makes the road a little more pliable and less brittle.” Merkert said.
The biggest concern for Jefferson County is keeping their workers hydrated.
