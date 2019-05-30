Honey Lavender Madeleines with Buttermilk Lipstick

Rebecca Gordon shows you how to make Honey Lavender Madeleines, a sweet treat that’s perfect for summertime!
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Tbsp melted butter, cooled
- 1 egg, separated
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp dried culinary lavender
- 1/3 cup all purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp plain yellow cornmeal
- A pinch of kosher salt 1
- 1/4 cup melted butter, cooled
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- Powdered sugar
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Brush the cavities of a 12 portion metal madeleine pan with 1 1/2 Tbsp melted butter.
Repeat this process 2 to 3 times or until all of the butter has been used.
Sprinkle a little flour in each cavity & dust the pan thoroughly.
Invert the pan, tapping it lightly to remove any flour that does not stick. Set aside.
Beat the egg white to soft peaks using an electric hand mixer. Gradually add the sugar & beat until stiff glossy peaks form. Set aside.
Crush the dried lavender using a mortal & pestle until ground.
Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the crushed lavender & the salt in a medium bowl.
Whisk together the remaining 1/4 cup melted butter, the egg yolk, the honey & the lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth.
Fold the butter mixture into the flour mixture just until a paste forms.
Fold in the beaten egg white into the mixture.
Portion the batter into each cavity of the prepared madeleine pan using a small spring release scoop filling approximately 2/3 full. Use a small palate knife to even out the batter.
Bake on the center rack in the oven 22 to 25 minutes or until the center of each cake is set. Remove the pan & let stand 2 to 3 minutes.
Gently loosen & remove the cakes from the pan using a small palate knife. Place them on a wire rack. Dust the cakes with powdered sugar before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.
To check out more recipes from Rebecca Gordon, visit her Buttermilk Lipstick page here. And to see more recipes from the WBRC kitchen, click here.
