Birmingham water levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot weather will continue to be a problem for most of the southeast and the above average temperatures have expanded drought conditions in the state.
So far, it’s not a threat for water consumption in the Birmingham area. A spokesman for the Birmingham Water Works Board said the excessive rainfall in the spring helped.
Lake Purdy, one of the BWWB sources of drinking water remains at a good level. Thursday people were renting boats to enjoy the lake. BWWB spokesman Rick Jackson said they are in good shape, at least for now. Jackson said if there is no rain within six weeks, they could be facing water consumption restriction.
While there are no restrictions in place at this time, Jackson said the water utility is asking customers not to waste water.
"We are out here fixing water main breaks all day long. So that is being wasted out of the system. So we are asking customers to be mindful of the water consumption” Jackson said.
This would include not leaving the water on while you wash your car or while you are brush your teeth. Jackson said they can’t predict the weather but they want their customers to enjoy the summer.
