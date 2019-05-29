World Health Organization classifies “Burnout” as a disease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It seems more people are feeling burned out.
“Maybe once in a while., I think everyone has busy seasons at their work sometimes when you need to step away from the computer and take a deep breath,” says Scott Hildebrandt.
According to the World Health Organization, burn-out is included in the International Classification of Diseases as an occupational phenomenon. They define it as “a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress.”
“It’s like repetition of just like going to work, come back, going to work, coming back, paying bills, not having a lot of fun,” says Joshua Holman.
The WHO characterizes burnout as feelings of exhaustion, increased negativity or cynicism, and not being able to do your job successfully.
“I work in healthcare, so burnout is a common thing we talk about a lot. It really depends on what you value in terms of your job going into it and I think that those things change as you enter the work environment,” says Nick Cappadona.
“I think we live in a real fast-paced professional world where we’re all trying to get probably more done than we’re capable of doing,” says Hildebrandt.
Jack Phillips has experienced burnout. He was a dispatcher for a local police station for 30 years.
“Call after call after call, emotionally, the calls are always emergency related. And it finally just gets to you after awhile and you get burned out,” says Phillips.
He says he often got depressed, but he wouldn’t call burnout a disease. Last year a Gallup survey said one in four employees feels burned out always or often.
“And you need a healthy work-life balance in order to be happy,” say Holman.
A recent survey says employees report being more stressed now compared to five years ago. Experts say, to combat stress, you need to balance work and personal life, have a support group of friends and coworkers, and have a relaxed, positive outlook.
