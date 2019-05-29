Woman grateful to be alive after shootout outside her home

CENTERPOINT, Ala. (WBRC) - It was like the wild west on the east side Monday morning for a Centerpoint woman who said she had seconds to react as bullets flew through her home.
"One more step and that bullet would've come through me," said the woman who asked not to be identified.
With her home riddled with bullets, the woman stood inside a bedroom at her home on 15th Terrace N.W. in disbelief and grateful to be alive.
The day before, a shootout happened outside her home.
“We just kept finding gun shots through the house. Through the bed. Through the closet. Our camper outside was totally destroyed; a car had wrecked into it. We’re still finding bullet holes,” the woman said.
More than a dozen bullet holes spread from ceiling to floor, outside and on the family camper.
The neighbor said the incident started early Monday morning when she heard yelling up the street, which is not uncommon for the neighborhood.
“And we usually know something is going to happen after that,” said the woman.
She went into a bedroom to look out the window but only made it as far as the threshold, when bullets started flying through the room. “I realize that if anybody had been in that bed asleep they would’ve been dead. The bullet would’ve gone through their head,” the woman gasped.
Dewayne Mone Prowell Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts attempted murder.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports Prowell opened fire on two men he knows. The men fired back.
Prowell then rammed his car into theirs and everyone took off running, according to police. All involved were later caught with the help of information from neighbors.
"This neighborhood needs to clean up its mess,” the woman said. “We need to take back our neighborhood."
She’s thankful her neighbors helped police catch the shooters.
“It was scary, but I give God glory and praise for protection,” she said.
Prowell's bond is set at $30,000. He was released Tuesday morning. A search of his court record shows he has a trial pending in connection to a felony robbery case.
The other two men involved in the shooting were not arrested.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.