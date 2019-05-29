Preventing hot car deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 52 children died in hot cars in 2018.
There have already been nine deaths in 2019, according to Kidsandcars.org.
Temperatures inside vehicles can rise at a rapid pace. We parked a WBRC vehicle under the hot sun around noon on Tuesday.
30 minutes in the temperature was over 120 degrees. At the 40 minute mark, it had reached 131.5 degrees. At the 50 minute mark it was 135 degrees inside the vehicle.
So what should you do if you see a child in a hot car? Would you face any criminal penalties if you broke into the vehicle?
It’s not likely.
WBRC checked with a prosecutor and a judge who both said that if a person breaks a window to save a child, they would likely be covered under Alabama’s duress defense.
In general terms, that means if you act to save your life or someone else’s, you can avoid prosecution.
Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina also says there is a common sense factor here.
“If we need to save a child who is locked in a car, and it’s obviously in distress, that child needs to be saved. Personally I wouldn’t care what the law is. We need to get in there, and save that child,” he said.
