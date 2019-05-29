Fun summer activities for kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that school is out, you might be looking for some fun things to do with your kids.
“There is a library in every single neighborhood. And most of them actually have daily activities that are 100% free. From story time, to they actually do movies, and arts and crafts,” said Cecilia Pearson, with BabyPalooza.com and BabyPalooza magazine.
The Birmingham Zoo is also a great stop for kids of all ages, and they even have programs specifically designed for younger kids.
“They have a stroller series called stroller safari, and then they also have a zoo toddler program,” said Pearson.
The McWane Science Center is also another good spot to spend some time.
And then there is always the movies. You can get good deals there too.
“These are where you can get a movie, plus a drink, plus a popcorn, usually under $5 for all of it. And the movies start at like 10 o’clock during the day. And it’s kid friendly, where you’re not worrying about telling your kids shush. Every kid is going to be loud,” said Pearson.
