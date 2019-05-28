La. lawmakers approve fetal heartbeat abortion ban

“We commend the House for voting to protect the lives of an unborn baby whose heartbeat can be detected. We congratulate Rep. Valarie Hodges for successfully shepherding the law on the House floor. Louisiana Right to Life supports protecting all unborn babies, including those with a heartbeat that begins only 18 days after conception. This is even before most women know they are pregnant. Abortion stops the beating heart of a precious unborn child, and our nation must bring an end to this injustice. We look forward to Governor John Bel Edwards signing this bill into law."

Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life