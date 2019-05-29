Crimestoppers asking for help solving three Fairfield homicides

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The public is being asked for information about an April double homicide which investigators said is connected to a third.
On April 3, Fairfield Police Officers were called to 6600 block of Tensaw Court. Police thought it was a wreck with a car rolling down a hill and coming to a stop.
Inside were the bodies of 20-year-old DeShawn Jackson and 21-year-old Tre Marks. Tuesday, Crime Stoppers said the double Homicide may be connected to a third murder.
“The believe the victim Jamel Pippins knew the victims. They were knowledgeable of one another. The knowledge involved criminal activity,” Sgt. John Pennington said.
The deaths of the young men remains hard on their families.
“This happened on his dad’s birthday. He was supposed to to be on his way to his dad’s birthday party,” Vershanda Jackson, DeShawn’s mother said.
“This is most difficult for us because Tre grew up in our house from the day he was born until about four years ago.” Carol Marks, Tre’s grandmother, said.
The Fairfield Police detectives believe they know the story, but they need more information to find the killer or killers.
“It’s very important for me to get closure as far as who murdered my son,” Jackson said.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Fairfield Police Dept at 205-786-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
