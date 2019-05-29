B’ham business adding AEDs to its trucks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham business is adding “life-savers” to their list of services.
OnTime Service, a company that provides homeowners with electrical, plumbing, and heating and cooling repair, is now installing AEDs in all of its service trucks.
Technicians make about ten thousand service calls a year. They end up driving more than six hundred thousand miles a year.
The owner says the odds of his workers seeing a cardiac event somewhere are high, and he wanted his employees to be able to do something about it.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.