B’ham business adding AEDs to its trucks
AEDs added to service trucks (Source: WBRC Fox6 News)
By Catherine Patterson | May 28, 2019 at 7:51 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:51 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham business is adding “life-savers” to their list of services.

OnTime Service, a company that provides homeowners with electrical, plumbing, and heating and cooling repair, is now installing AEDs in all of its service trucks.

Technicians make about ten thousand service calls a year. They end up driving more than six hundred thousand miles a year.

The owner says the odds of his workers seeing a cardiac event somewhere are high, and he wanted his employees to be able to do something about it.

