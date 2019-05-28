Woman charged with attempted murder for Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder for a Memorial Day weekend shooting in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa police say Latoya Shardae Ward shot at another 31-year-old on May 25 in the 2200 block of Jemison Avenue.
Authorities say they arrived to Ward stating she was involved in an altercation with the victim after she arrived to her boyfriend’s house and the victim was there.
The suspect, police say, was armed with a knife and the victim pepper sprayed her. Police say Ward went to a vehicle, got a handgun and and shot at the victim several times.
The victim was not hit.
Ward is being held on $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.