What’s Right With Our Schools: ‘Good To Be Alive’ JeffCo students’ music video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduating seniors in Jefferson County Schools now have an anthem to sum up how excited they are for the next chapter in their lives.
Nic Horn, Hannah Grace and Catie Tucker from Corner High School were among the students putting together the video.
It starts as the ultimate senior prank, and takes off from there when Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey finds out about it. There’s cool music and dancing throughout. The video is getting thousands of views on social media.
Jennifer Anders, the Librarian at Corner High, was the brains behind making sure students were all hands on. The trick was they had to get everyone together from the administration, students from all 15 schools and everything that goes along with that, a bus, lunch, and more, and it had to be done in one day.
Anders admits she wasn’t sure it would work. She said, “I didn’t know if it was going to come together. They come up with their own shots, everything. so in that last scene when they all wrapped together and the superintendent is with them, that was all the emotions right there. I could feel tears welling up I was so proud of what we had been able to do."
Catie sums it up saying, “In this video we were able to come together as a collective Jefferson County Schools, make something that is great, and we got to meet other people from other schools and just make a connection.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.