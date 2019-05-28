Tuscaloosa residents speak out about gun violence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerned citizens and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox are speaking out after a string of shootings in the Tuscaloosa-area were reported over the Memorial Day weekend.
"She had a long knife in her hand and she pecked on the door. After that, my daughter said momma, there might be trouble," a woman who sometimes goes by Genie told WBRC.
Genie, who didn't want to her face shown or first named used, described what she saw before a shooting happened at a home on Jemison Avenue in Tuscaloosa Saturday.
"We heard three shots , pow pow. Then we hit the floor," Genie went on to say.
Tuscaloosa’s violent crimes task force charged Latoya Shardae Ward with attempted murder. They accused her of trying to shoot a female at the home with Ward’s boyfriend.
That was the fifth shooting reported in the Tuscaloosa-area since Saturday.
Mayor Walt Maddox addressed some of this violence with WBRC Monday.
"We are going to continue to ramp up our efforts in terms of additional law enforcement, pressing for prosecutions," Mayor Maddox explained.
He believes some of these recent shootings are preventable if stolen guns are kept out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them and if more people reported problems to law enforcement before situations escalate.
"We have to provide hope and not the idea that somehow being disrespected means that we take a firearm and shoot someone," the Mayor continued.
Maddox said in situations where teems are involved in these cases they can better addressed by having more parental involvement as well as more job opportunities during the year.
The city of Tuscaloosa hopes to make an impact with that through a summer jobs program that starts in June.
