Tuscaloosa community center offers free summer meals for kids
By Ugochi Iloka | May 28, 2019 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 1:48 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Tuscaloosa’s community centers kicked off its free summer feeding programs on Tuesday.

Kids and teenagers 18 and younger can get a hot free meal at McDonald Hughes Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until August 2nd.

Organizers said they have enough to serve 500 to 1000 children daily, and keep enough fed and not hungry all summer long. “Break for a Plate” is a program that provides free healthy summer meals for kids.

It's a federally, funded state ran program that reimburses the center for feeding children and teens 18 and younger free food over the summer when school’s out.

Since a lot of the local schools provide free or reduced lunches during the school, this is a way to help ensure students don't go hungry over the summer break.

“I hope I can continue to do this program. I look forward to doing it every year. It’s a program like I said where the kids can get a hot meal every day. The parents can come with them and make sure they eat the full meal, “ said Doris Noland, Food Service Director.

Parents can also eat with their children for $4.

