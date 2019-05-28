SRO helps save Oak Mtn. Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy James Sellers is the School Resource Officer for Oak Mountain Elementary School.
On Sunday evening he was on the way to take his daughter to a movie but decided to stop by the school. Deputy Sellers had made the school teachers some items for their classrooms on his off time.
He was stopping by the school to drop them off. Talk about perfect timing.
When Deputy Seller and his daughter pull up he says he heard his daughter yell, “is that suppose to be on fire?” Deputy Sellers says he yelled “no” and sprung into action.
At first he thought it was just a bush in front of the school on fire. He ran inside, pulled the fire alarm, grabbed the first extinguisher, and started putting the fire out. He then realized it was coming from inside.
He ran in to get another fire extinguisher and tried to go to the classroom that was on fire. He turned around because of the smoke and shut the doors to the classroom and the fire doors in the school.
He continued to try to put the fire out through the window of the classroom until the fire department got there. Sellers says it was definitely an overwhelming situation.
"At first I was thinking this can’t be happening but then I thought hey we got to get this fire out. They (fire investigators) did say that getting the door closed and pulling the fire alarm really helped slow down the fire. If there would’ve been 15 more minutes it probably would’ve been a lot worse than it was,” Sellers explains.
Thanks to Sellers the fire was contained to one classroom. The insurance company will be in this week. Once that happens the school will have a better idea of how long it will take to repair.
