Smith Lake snake bite victim dies at Huntsville Hospital

We reached out the Alabama Herpetological Society about Copperhead snake bites. They sent us this statement: “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this gentleman. Copperhead bites are very rarely fatal. They are among the least toxic of the North American venomous snakes. His reaction to the bite was likely hypersensitivity to the toxins (allergic). Same principle as someone allergic to bee stings. Even though Copperheads are among the least toxic of our venomous snakes their bites should still always be treated as a medical emergency for the best possible outcome”.