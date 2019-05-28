Shelby Co. Corrections employee arrested for sexual misconduct

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a community corrections employee for a crime related to her duties.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brandy Lee Gentry, 32, of Calera, has been charged with Custodial Sexual Misconduct.
Authorities say the investigation started in early May. The alleged crime happened while Gentry was working for the Shelby County Corrections Office and authorities have confirmed that it was related to her assigned duties.
According to the arrest warrant, Gentry worked as a Drug Court case manager. She allegedly became involved in a sexual relationship with one of the Drug Court participants.
