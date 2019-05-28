Shelby Co. communities asking businesses not to sell certain unsafe items

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayors from multiple cities in Shelby County gathered Tuesday to encourage local business in their community to sign a pledge.
This idea all stemmed from Compact 2020 prevention teams which is made up of members from the community.
As prevention teams, they identify problems within their community that teens are facing and come up with solutions to fix them. One of the issues they saw was how easy it was for teens to get their hands on unhealthy items or things that promote unhealthy behaviors.
Executive director of Compact 2020 Captain Clay Hammac says this is when the prevention teams came up with the solution of promoting family friendly vendors.
“We are asking those merchants to partner with us and to be a family then friendly vendor to sign a pledge saying we are going to walk along our community members and we are going to foster and environment is healthy for our students and our young families,” he explains.
Mayors from the following cities were in attendance: Hoover, Chelsea, Pelham, Indian Springs, Montevallo, and Alabaster.
