The ‘Noccalula Experience’ kicks off Friday at Noccalula Falls Park

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Rehearsals are underway for a dramatization of Gadsden's best known local legend.
"The Noccalula Experience" holds its first performance Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, the cast of “The Noccalula Experience” held rehearsal indoors to work with the sound equipment.
“The Noccalula Experience” re-enacts the legend of Princess Noccalula, the Cherokee Princess for whom Noccalula Falls and the surrounding city park are believed to be named.
What makes this play different is that it will be acted out on location throughout the park. The actors have been rehearsing on location.
Legend has it Noccalula leapt to her death in the falls to avoid an arranged marriage that would have kept her away from the other man she truly loved. “The Noccalula Experience” tells that story.
The actress who plays the Cherokee maiden, Sarah Elaine, admits she was at first a little intimidated playing such a revered and iconic local legend.
“Everyone knows the story, and everyone loves her,” says Elaine. “But, it’s been a great experience to be able to embody someone so strong and powerful, and I found it, the experience to be more empowering than anything else. I think she was very ahead of her time, very forward thinking, very progressive, and very proud of who she was.”
Since 1969, a statue of Noccalula stands at the park, marking the spot where she is believed to have leapt to her death.
The story has been retold and debated numerous times over the years. Consequently, the play will apparently leave open several other possibilities for how the story may have ended.
The legend has been acted out before, as part of a musical called "In This Valley" that retold the history of Etowah County. The musical was performed at the Mort Glosser Amphitheater in the 1990s.
“The Noccalula Experience” will run from Friday, May 31 at 2 p.m., to July 7. Performances are at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday between those days.
Tickets may be purchased through the Noccalula Falls Park website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.