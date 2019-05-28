Jefferson Co. Public Defender’s office taking clothing donations, hygiene products for clients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you have a suit you’ve outgrown, a tie you just don’t wear anymore, shoes or belts that aren’t your style?
The Jefferson County Public Defender’s Office could use men’s clothes for their clients who don’t have the appropriate attire to wear to court. Donations are collected throughout the year.
Maley Gibbons, lead social worker at the public defender’s officer, said besides clothing, basic hygiene products like shampoo, soap, hand sanitizer, tooth brushes and deodorant are needed since many of the defendants are homeless.
“Being able to wear whatever everyone is wearing, a suit and tie, court attire and to smell nice and to have your basic hygiene needs met, at the end of the day it just really establishes dignity and worth for the human being on trial,” Gibbons added.
The clothes don’t have to be new, but socks and underwear should be.
Backpacks and food are also a huge need. “If you want to do pre-packaged, non-perishable items such as cheese-its or water bottles and fruit snacks, things like that that won’t go bad, but also are light and they go along way,” Gibbons explained.
For more information on donations please contact Maley Gibbons at mgibbons@jeffcodefenders.org.
