Friends, colleagues remember Auburn’s Rod Bramblett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tributes continue to pour out on social media for the last 48 hours after the death of Auburn’s Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.
Both were killed on Saturday night in Auburn after their vehicle was rear ended by a 16-year old driver.
If you knew Rod, then you know he loved Auburn.
The Athletics Directors Allen Greene said Rod loved Auburn. He says you could hear that love coming through the radio loud and clear every time he yelled “Touchdown Auburn!”
Over the past few years, Bramblett had many memorable moments inside the Auburn radio booth. One being the “Kick Six” call that ended a recent Iron Bowl.
Another memorable moment was in 1997 when David Ross hit a walk-off home run in a NCAA regional at Florida State.
Bramblett cut his radio teeth with Tigers baseball over 25 years ago. Baseball Head Coach Butch Thompson says Bramblett was an Auburn man through and through. He’s going to miss his voice.
"Personally its hard. That’s a man that I connected with every day. We talk about our ball club. The last 27 years Rod has been telling the story of Auburn baseball. Him and his wife are great examples of how to love Auburn, how to be a husband and how to lead a family,” Thompson said.
Stan White spent nearly 20 years in the football radio booth with Bramblett.
White posted on Facebook, "We lost two wonderful people. Words cannot describe what Paula and Rod Bramblett mean to so many people. For the last 16 straight years, I was honored to share the microphone with one of the best in the business. But as people in our network family know. We were brothers first and coworkers.”
According to the university, Bramblett had broadcasted Auburn baseball since 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, serving as Auburn’s voice of football, men’s basketball and baseball.
He was named National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 and was also a three-time winner of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year, presented by the National Sports Media Association, in 2006, 2010, and 2013.
