FIRST ALERT: Heat continues today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday. We hope you had a safe and enjoyable extended weekend. It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. We are dealing with some clouds this morning, but we will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures approaching the low to mid-90s. Heat indices (what it feels like when you factor in the humidity) will near 100 degrees in some spots this afternoon. We will have a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph to help cool you down a little. We are introducing a tiny rain chance (10%) for parts of Northwest Alabama this afternoon and evening. Most of us will remain hot and dry.
WEATHER SETUP: Once again a ridge of high pressure is keeping us mostly hot and dry. Active storm pattern continues for parts of the Central U.S. and the Midwest where they have been devastated by damaging winds and tornadoes last night and over the past week. We believe this pattern will continue for the next several days. The ridge should weaken by the end of the week allowing us to see smaller rain chances.
HEAT SAFETY: Make sure you take frequent breaks if you have to work outside. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and try to find shade if possible. It is also important to keep your pets cool and hydrated as well.
FIRST ALERT: The heat will continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 90s Thursday through Saturday. By early next week, we could see high temperatures climb back into the mid 90s.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE: We will introduce small rain chances starting late Thursday and continuing into the weekend. Rain chances only around 20 percent. Models do hint that our rain chances could increase by the middle part of next week. It is still a long ways to go.
