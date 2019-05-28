FIRST ALERT: Heat continues today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday. We hope you had a safe and enjoyable extended weekend. It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. We are dealing with some clouds this morning, but we will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures approaching the low to mid-90s. Heat indices (what it feels like when you factor in the humidity) will near 100 degrees in some spots this afternoon. We will have a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph to help cool you down a little. We are introducing a tiny rain chance (10%) for parts of Northwest Alabama this afternoon and evening. Most of us will remain hot and dry.