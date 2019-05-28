Cantina Tortilla Grill: Tacos Locos

Ingredients
6 6-inch Corn Tortillas
2 lbs. Pork Carnitas
6 oz Salsa Roja (roasted tomatoes and chile de arbol)
6 oz Salsa Verde (Tomatillo and jalapenos)
6 oz chopped Cilantro and Onion
18 oz Chihuahua Cheese shredded
Olive oil
Salt
Instructions
Drop some olive oil on a flattop previously heat 250
Place 2 tortillas on the flattop
Spread/add the 3 oz Chihuahua Cheese on the top of one the tortilla and 3 oz more on the top of the other tortillas
Put over one of the tortillas 1/3 of the 2 lbs. of the Pork Carnitas previously heated
Add 1 oz of the Cilantro/Onion mix
Add 1 oz of Salsa Roja
Add 1 oz of Salsa Verde
Flip the other Corn Tortilla with the Chihuahua Cheese on the top of the one with the meat, let the cheese melted and then served on a plate.
You can garnished with Crema Mexicana - and why not with more Salsa?
