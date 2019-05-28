Cantina Tortilla Grill: Tacos Locos

Ingredients

6 6-inch Corn Tortillas

2 lbs. Pork Carnitas

6 oz Salsa Roja (roasted tomatoes and chile de arbol)

6 oz Salsa Verde (Tomatillo and jalapenos)

6 oz chopped Cilantro and Onion

18 oz Chihuahua Cheese shredded

Olive oil

Salt

Instructions

Drop some olive oil on a flattop previously heat 250

Place 2 tortillas on the flattop

Spread/add the 3 oz Chihuahua Cheese on the top of one the tortilla and 3 oz more on the top of the other tortillas

Put over one of the tortillas 1/3 of the 2 lbs. of the Pork Carnitas previously heated

Add 1 oz of the Cilantro/Onion mix

Add 1 oz of Salsa Roja

Add 1 oz of Salsa Verde

Flip the other Corn Tortilla with the Chihuahua Cheese on the top of the one with the meat, let the cheese melted and then served on a plate.

You can garnished with Crema Mexicana - and why not with more Salsa?

