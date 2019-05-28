B’ham police, K9 units searching for suspect in deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the suspect of a fatal Tuesday morning shooting.
The shooting happened on 19th Street Ensley near Deluxe Cleaners between Ave. Y and Ave. Z. Police responded to a call from ShotSpotter around 6:45 a.m.
Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department said the victim, an adult male, was found along the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there is not a description currently of the suspect. Four people were detained, but there have not been any arrests.
We will provide more information when it is available.
